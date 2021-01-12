In Memoriam

Casino Mogul, GOP Megadonor Sheldon Adelson Dies at 87

Adelson also owned the largest circulating newspaper in the Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson speaks at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2014 at The Venetian Las Vegas on October 1, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The American Gaming Association sponsors the annual gaming industry trade show and conference which runs through October 2 and is expected to feature 485 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to about 27,000 attendees.
Las Vegas Sands chairman and Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson has died at 87, the company said Tuesday.

Adelson died from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, according to the company.

Adelson's went on leave of absence for continued treatment last week. He first announced that he was being treated for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma back in 2019.

The company owns the Venetian and Palazzo hotel and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.

Adelson is a Republican megadonor who recently gave $75 million to a super PAC that attacked President-elect Joe Biden in the leadup to last November's election.

Adelson also owns the largest circulating newspaper in the Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A funeral will be held in Israel, with plans for a memorial service held in Las Vegas to be announced at a later date, according to the statement.

