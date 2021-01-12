Casino Mogul, GOP Megadonor Sheldon Adelson Dies at 87

Las Vegas Sands chairman and Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson has died at 87, the company said Tuesday.

Adelson died from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, according to the company.

Adelson's went on leave of absence for continued treatment last week. He first announced that he was being treated for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma back in 2019.

The company owns the Venetian and Palazzo hotel and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.

Adelson is a Republican megadonor who recently gave $75 million to a super PAC that attacked President-elect Joe Biden in the leadup to last November's election.

Adelson also owns the largest circulating newspaper in the Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A funeral will be held in Israel, with plans for a memorial service held in Las Vegas to be announced at a later date, according to the statement.