CDC Investigating After Cake Mix Linked to E. Coli Outbreak in 12 States

Most people know that eating raw foods can be unsafe due to the risk of harmful bacteria, but a recent E. coli outbreak linked to cake mix may catch some home bakers off guard.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted details of an investigation into a link between cake mix and an E. coli outbreak. The CDC says it is working with public health and regulatory officials in multiple states as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in order to collect data regarding the outbreak.

While flour may not look like a typical "raw" ingredient, uncooked flour or cake mix can contain E. coli, which can then cause food poisoning if consumed. Symptoms of an E. coli infection may include: diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees, diarrhea for more than 3 days that doesn't improve, bloody diarrhea, excessive vomiting where you can't keep liquids down and signs of dehydration such as dizziness, dry mouth and less urination.

As of Tuesday, there were 16 people infected with E. coli O121 from 12 different states including Massachusetts, Virginia, South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Oregon and Washington. The cases began on dates ranging from Feb. 26 to June 21.

