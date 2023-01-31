Health & Wellness

CDC Warns That a Brand of Eyedrops May Be Linked to Drug-Resistant Bacterial Infections

At least one person has died, and others were blinded, after using the over-the-counter artificial tears, the CDC said.

By Erika Edwards | NBC News

Getty Images

One person has died and at least three others are left with permanent vision loss because of a bacterial infection possibly linked to a brand of over-the-counter eyedrops, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A majority of those affected reported using preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears before becoming ill, the CDC reported in a statement dated Jan. 20.

While the infections have not been definitively traced to the eyedrops, the CDC recommended that "patients immediately discontinue the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears until the epidemiological investigation and laboratory analyses are complete."

So far, the CDC team has identified at least 50 people in 11 states with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a type of bacteria resistant to most antibiotics. Cases have been reported in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

