How to Watch the Boston Celtics Media Day Live Stream

Marc D'Amico and Amanda Pflugrad from Celtics.com sit down with members of the organization and the NBC Sports Boston on-air staff throughout the afternoon to discuss the upcoming season

NBC Sports Boston and the Boston Celtics will bring fans complete coverage of Celtics Media Day on Monday, Sept. 26, starting at 12 p.m.

