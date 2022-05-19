Celtics Injury Update: Al Horford Now Available to Play Game 2 Vs. Heat

Celtics announce Horford is available to play Game 2 vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will receive a massive boost to their lineup against the Miami Heat Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night.

A few hours after upgrading Al Horford from doubtful to questionable, the Celtics announced that the veteran center is available to play.

Horford missed Boston's Game 1 loss on Tuesday night after entering the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols. Based on the the Celtics' update to his status, he's now cleared those protocols.

The Celtics missed Horford's defense, rebounding, outside shooting and veteran leadership in the series opener. He provides valuable scoring and is ideally suited to defend Heat center Bam Adebayo.

Horford isn't the only C's player likely to make his series debut in Game 2. Veteran point guard Marcus Smart missed Game 1 with a right mid-foot sprain, but he's listed as probably to play Thursday night.

The Celtics already announced that Derrick White (personal reasons) won't play in Game 2.