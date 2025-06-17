Survivors of Charleston church shooting remember loved ones: ‘Those 9 lives weren't in vain'

Malana Pinckney was six years old when she frantically hid under a desk next to her mother after a racist gunman opened fire at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.

Her father, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, was one of nine people killed that day by a gunman who is now on death row. Malana and her mother, Jennifer Pinckney, both survived.

Malana is now a 16-year-old rising senior in high school who is dedicated to keeping her father’s memory alive, along with the remembrance of the eight other lives taken that day.

She and her mom are among the group of survivors who spoke with South Carolina native Craig Melvin on TODAY on June 17, which marks the 10-year anniversary of the shooting.

"Just trying to keep my life normal," Malana told Craig. "It is so hard to go through your life and not just let this tear me down for the rest of my life. I have so much that I have to live for, for my mom and for my dad."

Malana and Jennifer Pinckney acutely felt Clementa Pinckney's absence recently when the 16-year-old attended her junior prom. Her older sister, Eliana Pinckney, 21, also just graduated from college.

"This year there were a lot of milestones," Jennifer Pinckney told Craig. "Malana went to the prom, Eliana graduated from college. It’s just been like, 'Your father should've been here to witness and to be a part of all of this that’s going on.'"

Jennifer Pinckney and her two daughters, Malana and Eliana Pinckney. (TODAY)

Malana was only 6 years old but still has searing memories from that day. A Bible study was concluding in the church basement when 21-year-old Dylann Roof pulled out a gun and started firing while members of the congregation were in a moment of prayer.

Investigators said he fired more than 70 shots before fleeing the church.

"I remember walking out of the Bible study, and the police officer was like, 'Let’s play a game,'" Malana said. "And she was like, 'Put your head in my shoulders and close your eyes, and see how long you can close your eyes.' And she walked past where all the pools of blood were."

“Still think about Clementa,” Jennifer Pinckney said. “That was a very tragic, impactful day. I will remember that for the rest of my life. Even to this day, every time I hear fireworks, I jump. And I wish it could be erased.”

Jennifer Pinckney believes that Malana is the reason she survived the shooting. She didn’t want her 6-year-old daughter disrupting the Bible study, so she stayed with her in a nearby room.

“By her coming and being with us, (it) kept me in the office,” Jennifer Pinckney said. “Because I knew, six years old, she was not going to sit in a Bible study. She was just going to be running around and wanting to talk, or wanting to eat a snack or something. So I knew it was best, ‘We’re going to say in the pastor’s study.’ And that’s why I’m here today, is because of her.”

While the loss of her husband makes Malana’s and Eliana Pinckney’s recent milestones bittersweet, Jennifer Pinckney takes some comfort in knowing that her daughters did not let the horrific event destroy their lives.

“It could have,” she said. “And I’m very proud, I’m very grateful. They could’ve had hate in their heart. But because I think we had a village, we had family and friends, it was helpful.

“When I look at them now, I’m beaming. I’m very proud of what they’ve become. I just talked to Eliana yesterday on her 21st birthday and I told her, ‘Your daddy is smiling down. He’s very proud of the young lady that you’ve become.’”

Craig asked what they want people to take away from the tragedy.

“We want them to remember what happened,” Jennifer Pinckney said. “Because a lot of people have forgotten. To try to come together, to work. That those nine lives weren’t in vain. We’ve got to love one another. We’ve got to move forward. We’ve got to work together.”

Survivors Felicia Sanders and Polly Sheppard share their stories

Felicia Sanders was hiding her young granddaughter from the gunman when he shot and killed her son, Tywanza Sanders, 26, a writer and musician who had recently graduated from college. Felicia's aunt, Susie Jackson, 87, was also killed by Roof.

"My son was on one side of me, my granddaughter was under my belly. She kept saying she was afraid, so I was pushing her mouth so close to my ribs that I really thought I suffocated her," Sanders said.

Survivors Felicia Sanders (left) and Polly Sheppard (right) recount the day of the Emanuel AME Church shooting on TODAY June 17. (TODAY)

Moving on from the tragedy has been impossible for Sanders.

“You don’t,” Sanders told Craig. “You just have to do what you have to do. I feel sometimes like, even though Dylann Roof got sentenced, I feel like we got sentenced also.”

Roof, who is white, later told FBI investigators that he hoped to incite a race war. All the people he killed were Black.

The Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Cynthia Hurd, Ethel Lee Lance, the Rev. Depayne Middleton-Doctor, the Rev. Daniel Simmons Sr. and Myra Thompson were also among the victims killed by Roof.

Polly Sheppard survived only after the gunman told her she would spared in order to tell others the story of what happened.

"I thought I was going to die because the gun was pointed downward," Sheppard said. "He went past me after he said that, and shot Tywanza (Sanders) five or six times. Then he came back by me and said, 'I’m 21 and my life is over.' He clicked the gun two times, but it jammed or something."

Roof fled the church and was arrested the following day. He never expressed any remorse for the shooting.

"What we remember is what he said at the end of the court," Sheppard said. "He said that he would do it again if he had a chance."

As the community continues to heal a decade later, a stone memorial to the victims is under construction next to the historic church, which remains open. The memorial is set to open in early 2026.

