Chicago-Area Woman Fatally Mauled by French Bulldog She Rescued

A Chicago-area woman was fatally mauled by a French bulldog she had rescued, police said Wednesday.

The coroner of Lake County, Illinois, identified the woman as 52-year-old Lisa Urso of Ingleside. She died from injuries sustained in the attack, according to preliminary results of an autopsy, the coroner's office said.

Urso had rescued the dog, which bit her boyfriend last month, Jimmy Lee, chief of Fox Lake police, which patrols Ingleside, said. It wasn't clear when she adopted the French bulldog.

Officers went to Urso's home after 4 p.m. Saturday and discovered her dead, Lee said. "It was a gruesome attack," the chief said.

Though the cause of death was determined, toxicology tests were still outstanding, Lee said.

