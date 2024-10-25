Crime and Courts

Rapper Lil Durk arrested on murder-for-hire charges in Florida

Lil Durk's arrest comes as five members of Chicago-based Only The Family (or OTF) crew, which the rapper has associations with, were indicted as co-conspirators in a Los Angeles murder-for-hire plot.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Popular Chicago rapper Lil Durk is behind bars at Broward County Jail on federal charges.

The 32-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Durk Banks, is being held on a murder-for-hire charge.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Jail records show he was arrested by U.S. Marshals between late Thursday and early Friday.

Durk Banks, 32
Durk Banks, 32
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Durk's arrest comes as five members of Chicago-based Only The Family (or OTF) crew, which the rapper has associations with, were indicted as co-conspirators in a Los Angeles murder-for-hire plot.

It’s unclear if Durk is in custody related to the same case.

According to Billboard, the rapper's collaborations with Drake on "Laugh Now Cry Later" and J. Cole on "All My Life" peaked at No. 2 on their chart. He won a Grammy for the former song for Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2024.

U.S. & World

Israel-Hamas War 4 hours ago

Israeli strikes kill 3 journalists in Lebanon and 38 people in Gaza, local officials say

Student Loans 5 hours ago

Biden's latest student debt plan would create forgiveness path for borrowers facing financial ruin

NBC6 is working to learn more about this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMusic & Musicians
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us