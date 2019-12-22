Chicago

At Least 13 Shot at Chicago Residence, Police Say

Details about the number of victims and the extent of injuries were not immediately available

By Associated Press and Staff

At least 13 people were shot early Sunday at a house on Chicago's South Side, possibly during a party at the home, police said.

Details about the number of victims and the extent of injuries were not immediately available. Chicago police were to hold a press conference “regarding the multiple shooting victims” at 6 a.m. local time, tweeted Tom Ahern, the department's deputy director for news affairs and communications.

Police said the shooting took place on 57th and May Streets at approximately 12:35 a.m. local time. That location corresponds to a residential block near a park in Englewood.

A 57-year-old resident of the neighborhood told the Chicago Tribune that he was woken up by at least five gunshots.

Chicago
