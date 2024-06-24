An American woman was reported missing during a trip to The Bahamas, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Taylor Casey, 41, of Chicago, was last seen June 19 in the area of Paradise Island in Nassau, a flier posted to the Royal Bahamas Police Force Facebook page showed.

According to Royal Bahamas police, Casey is currently listed as a missing person.

Sunday, a Facebook group called "Find Taylor Casey" was created to "help spread the word far and wide to bring our beloved Taylor home."

In January, the U.S. issued a "Level 2" Travel Advisory for The Bahamas, warning that travelers should "exercise increased caution in The Bahamas due to crime."

"The majority of crime occurs on New Providence (Nassau) and Grand Bahama (Freeport) islands," the advisory said. "Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults, occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas. Be vigilant when staying at short-term vacation rental properties where private security companies do not have a presence. "

NBC Chicago has contacted Taylor Casey's family in an effort to learn more. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.