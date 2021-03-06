Boy, 7, Struck by FDNY Ladder Truck After Darting Into Street: Source

An FDNY ladder truck hit a child on a Staten Island street early Saturday morning, a law enforcement source confirmed to News 4.
Police and fire units responded to Broad Street and Gordon Street around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a pedestrian struck in the roadway.
FDNY personnel in the truck immediately rendered aid to the 7-year-old boy before EMS rushed him to Richmond University Medical Center, police officials said. The boy was in critical condition when he was transported.
According to the source, the child was hit after darting out in the road from behind a parked bus. Officials believe neither the driver of the truck nor the child saw each other.
This story is developing.
