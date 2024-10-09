Medicine

Surgeons in Philadelphia successfully separate conjoined twin boys

Conjoined twins Amari and Javar Ruffin were successfully separated after an eight-hour-long surgery at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Surgeons at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia are celebrating after successfully separating conjoined twins.

The twins, Amari and Javar Ruffin, were born in CHOP's Garbose Family Special Delivery Unit on September 29, 2023, sharing the lowest part of their sternum, diaphragm, abdominal wall, and liver.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The boys were born omphalopagus twins, which means they face one another and joined at the anterior abdominal wall from the xiphoid to the umbilicus, CHOP said.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Nearly a year after they were born, on August 21, 2024, a surgical team involving more than two dozen specialists, including surgeons, anesthesiologists, radiologists, nurses, and many others, operated for eight hours to separate the boys.

According to CHOP, once the twins were separated, their abdomens were closed and rebuilt using layers of mesh and plastic surgery techniques.

"Separating conjoined twins always presents challenges because each set of twins is different,” said Holly L. Hedrick, MD, a pediatric general and fetal surgeon CHOP. “We spend hours rehearsing the flow of surgery prior to the big day–even practicing how to transfer each baby to their own bed. We work collaboratively as a team, ready to combine our unique skills to achieve a safe separation and chance for these babies to lead healthy and fulfilling lives."

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

After a long medical journey, the twins have finally joined their siblings, Kaylum and Anora, along with their parents, Tim and Shaneka, at home in Philadelphia.

“Seeing them each in their own beds was an indescribable feeling,” said Shaneka. “It feels like we are beginning a new journey as a family of six. We are so grateful to CHOP for helping make this day possible and letting us start this next chapter.”

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Conjoined twins are rare, occurring roughly once in every 35,000-80,000 births. CHOP is one of only a few hospitals in the U.S. with expertise in separating them.

U.S. & World

Las Vegas 26 mins ago

WATCH: Grand implosion of Tropicana Las Vegas clears way for A's stadium

Hurricanes 48 mins ago

Despite last-minute cleanup efforts, Helene's debris piles remain a threat during Hurricane Milton

Since 1957, CHOP has performed 32 conjoined twin separations, the most of any hospital in North America.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Medicine
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us