Chinese National Found Not Guilty of Alleged Trespassing Incident at Mar-a-Lago

A Chinese woman has been found not guilty of trespassing for an alleged incident inside the Mar-a-Lago resort of President Donald Trump.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports a jury of seven people acquitted 56-year-old Lu Jing of the crime Wednesday in a West Palm Beach courtroom but did convict her of one count of resisting arrest. Jing faces one year in prison at her sentencing Friday.

Jing was arrested after the December 18, 2019 incident in which a security manager said he saw her taking pictures and told her to leave. She then walked through a driveway about 100 yards onto the property, according to an arrest report.

During the trial, Jing said she was dropped off by a tour guide that didn’t stay with her and that she didn’t see a sign that made her think she couldn’t take pictures. Security said she fled shortly after the initial confrontation and began screaming and pulling away from officers.

Jing was the second Chinese national arrested at the resort in less than a year after Yujing Zhang was arrested for trespassing in April 2019 and later found guilty, being sentenced to eight months in prison and currently awaiting deportation.