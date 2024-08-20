Chinese Olympic gymnast goes viral for working at family restaurant after clinching silver

Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin has gone viral yet again.

Just a week after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, the 18-year-old silver medalist was filmed helping out at her family's restaurant in Hengyang City in Hunan Province, China, according to Beijing-based news channel CGTN.

The clip shows Zhou, who is wearing her Olympic uniform, serving food to customers.

"After winning the Olympic silver medal, [Zhou] has returned to her parents' home for a vacation," user @thinking_panda posted on X. "Of course, you can't call it a vacation. Because she needs to help work in the restaurant run by her parents."

The video first went viral on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo and Douyin, China's version of TikTok.

Social media users were quick to praise Zhou.

"Hard work an feet on the ground," @theoharis_c said on X in response to @thinking_panda's tweet.

"It's heartwarming to see Zhou Yaqin balancing her Olympic success with family responsibilities," @SwatiSarangi10 also posted. "So humble!"

Zhou was one of five gymnasts representing China in Paris. She earned her silver medal on the balance beam, scoring 14.100 in the final to finish just behind Italy's Alice D'Amato (14.366). During the ceremony, Zhou garnered attention after seeing D'Amato and Italian teammate Manila Esposito, who placed third, biting their medals on the podium. After looking confused, Zhou joined in.