What to Know 6ABC in Philadelphia said its news helicopter crashed in a wooded area of New Jersey Tuesday night.

The news station said its pilot and photographer from its news team were in the helicopter when it went down about 8 p.m. Tuesday in Wharton State Forest in Hammonton.

The helicopter was returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore when it crashed in the woods, 6ABC said.

A Philadelphia news helicopter crashed in a New Jersey forest overnight, killing both people on board.

Chopper 6, the news chopper of 6ABC, crashed near Mullica River Road in the Wharton State Forest in Burlington County, around 8 p.m. Tuesday, 6ABC said. Officials said the crash happened in a remote section of the forest.

Both the chopper pilot and photographer on board were killed, 6ABC said Wednesday morning.

"We are not releasing the names of the crew members right now as family members are still being notified about the crash," 6ABC wrote on its website. "They have a long history with our station and have been working as part of the Action News team for years."

The area where the chopper went down is very dark at night.

"Due to the remote location of the scene and the limited visibility, it was determined... that the investigation would be suspended until some time after daybreak," New Jersey State Park Police Chief George Fedorczyk said.

No word yet on how the crash happened.

According to online flight data, the chopper -- a Eurocopter AS-350A-STAR -- had left Northeast Airport and circled the state forest prior to crashing. 6ABC said the chopper was covering something near the Jersey Shore.

Here is the timeline of events, according to Fedorczyk:

New Jersey State Park Police were first contacted about a missing helicopter around 10:50 p.m.

Just after midnight, a state park police officer found a debris field a few hundred yards from Mullica River Road in Washington Township.

Around 3:15 a.m. an investigator with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) arrived for "an initial assessment," Fedorczyk said.

State police, state park police, state forest fire service and the Hamilton Township police department secured the scene ahead of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arriving on scene to lead the investigation, Fedorczyk said.

Authorities asked the public to steer clear of Mullica River, Quaker Bridge and Mill roads throughout Wednesday due to the ongoing investigation.

It was a sad morning for all of the Philadelphia news community.

"Know that our thoughts are with the pilots, their families and the media community, Fedorczyk said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

