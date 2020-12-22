Chris Christie Says He's Considering 2024 Run, Would Challenge Trump

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is considering another run for president in 2024, even if it means challenging a Donald Trump comeback bid.

"I would not rule it out," Christie told radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt in an interview on Monday, when asked specifically if he would run -- even if that put him up against Trump.

The surprise declaration from the two-term Republican governor and 2016 presidential candidate came just weeks after he survived a serious bout with COVID-19 and days after he launched a national PSA to encourage mask wearing.

Christie frequently refers to his decades-long friendship with Trump, and has stood by the president's side despite repeated snubs over the last four years.

But he made clear in his interview with Hewitt that he disagreed with how Trump was handling his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, and was keeping his options open whether Trump sought a second term or not.

"If I go and look up Christie2024, will that URL already be reserved?" Hewitt asked Christie.

"ChrisChristie.com is, sir, so we're gonna keep that one and we'll see where we go from here," he replied.

Christie launched his 2016 bid in the summer of 2015 to widespread enthusiasm, despite his tepid marks from voters at home. But like the rest of the Republican field, the Trump phenomenon overtook him quickly.

He dropped out of the race in Feb. 2016 after dismal showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, having not won a single delegate.

He left office in early 2018 - by some measures, as the most unpopular governor in America.

More recently Christie has been working as a contributor to ABC News and advising the Trump campaign.