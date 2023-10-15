Chuck Schumer says the delegation he's leading was rushed to a shelter amid rocket fire in Israel

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Sunday that the congressional delegation he’s leading in a trip to Israel was rushed to a shelter in Tel Aviv amid rocket fire.

Schumer posted a photo to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, of what appears to be him and several others, including Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, sheltering in a tight bunker.

"As Senate Majority Leader, as I mentioned, the highest-ranking Jewish leader in American history, I’m doing everything in my power to ensure the Senate delivers the support Israel needs to accomplish these military, intelligence and humanitarian goals," Schumer said. "We will not just talk, we will act."

“We must provide Israel with the support required to defend itself,” Schumer added.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A Schumer spokesperson later said that a press conference was also delayed by a few minutes to wait out air-raid sirens.

While in Tel Aviv today, our delegation was rushed to a shelter to wait out rockets sent by Hamas. It shows you what Israelis have to go through. We must provide Israel with the support required to defend itself. pic.twitter.com/wS3kq6xFVJ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 15, 2023

Read the full story from NBCNews.com here.