CIA Assessed Putin Likely Directing Russian Effort to Discredit Biden: Officials

The CIA assessed in late August that Vladimir Putin and other top Russian officials are "probably" directing a Russian operation to intervene in the election by discrediting Joe Biden, current and former intelligence officials told NBC News.

The assessment was first reported by Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin.

Two of the officials said the CIA assessment analyzed the activities of Andreii Derkach, a Ukrainian lawmaker who has provided information to the president's attorney, Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani has said he "interviewed" Derkach three times.

