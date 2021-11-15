Cincinnati Reds Jonathan India wins NL Rookie of the Year award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cincinnati Reds' second baseman Jonathan India was named the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America Monday night.

India, 24, is the eighth Rookie of the Year winner from the Reds and first since Scott Williamson took home the award in 1999.

India was the fifth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft and earned a spot on the Reds' Opening Day lineup, becoming the youngest player to do so since Pete Rose in 1963.

He went on to lead all major league rookies in games played (150), runs scored (98), walks (71), doubles (34), and on-base percentage (.376). He also ranked second in OPS (.835) and hit 21 home runs while stealing a team-high 12 bases.

India beat out Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson for the award.