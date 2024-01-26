Cinemark will let you watch every Oscars 2024 Best Picture nominee for just $40

One of the nation's leading movie theater chains is making it easy and affordable to watch this year's Academy Award nominees for Best Picture.

Texas-based Cinemark announced that it will host an Oscar Movie Week event from March 4 through March 10 where it will screen nominees including "Oppenheimer", "Past Lives" and "The Zone of Interest".

Moviegoers can purchase a $40 festival pass, which will give them access to all of the nominated films in the week leading up to the Academy Awards show on March 10.

The films eligible through the festival pass are:

"American Fiction"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Past Lives"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Festival pass holders will additionally get 50% off popcorn each time they visit the theater.

Guests who don't buy the pass can still watch any of the nominated films at their local theater's regular pricing.

Cinemark is also bundling the live action and animated short nominees into one bundle that viewers will be able to watch for $10.

The offer will be available at 120 of the chain's American locations, including 22 in Texas and 42 in California.

The festival pass is only available online and will not be sold at any Cinemark locations. To purchase, you'll need to make an account on the Cinemark website. You can buy a pass here.

