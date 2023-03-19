Miami Beach Issues State of Emergency, Curfew Following Weekend of Deadly Shootings

The City of Miami Beach has issued a state of emergency and set an 11:59 p.m. curfew after a tumultuous weekend of deadly shootings.

The measures come after a man died and another man was injured in a shooting in South Beach Friday night, and another deadly shooting in Miami Beach early Sunday morning.

The state of emergency and curfew were set to take effect on Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday. City officials intend to impose similar additional curfew restrictions from Thursday through Monday.

The city will hold a special commission meeting Monday at 4 p.m. to discuss restrictions moving forward.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in a video message posted Sunday that the crowds and presence of numerous firearms have “created a peril that cannot go unchecked” despite massive police presence and many city-sponsored activities meant to keep people busy.

“We don't ask for spring break in our city. We don't want spring break in our city. It's too rowdy, it's too much disorder and it's too difficult to police,” Gelber said.

In the Friday night shooting, one male victim was killed and another seriously injured, sending crowds scrambling in fear from restaurants and clubs into the streets as gunshots rang out. Then, on Sunday around 3:30 a.m., a male was shot and died later at a hospital, according to Miami Beach police.

Under the curfew, people must leave businesses before midnight, although hotels can operate later only in service to their guests. The city release said restaurants can stay open only for delivery and the curfew won't apply to residents, people going to and from work, emergency services and hotel guests. Some roads will be closed off and arriving hotel guests may have to show proof of their reservations.

Last year, the city imposed a midnight curfew following two shootings, also on Ocean Drive. The year before that, there were about 1,000 arrests and dozens of guns confiscated during a rowdy spring break that led Miami Beach officials to take steps aimed at calming the situation.

The following safety measures will be in place:

Effective Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 11:59 p.m. through 6 a.m., a curfew shall be imposed for that area of the City bounded by 23 Street and Dade Boulevard on the north (including properties fronting the north side of 23 Street or Dade Boulevard), Government Cut on the south, Biscayne Bay on the west, and the Atlantic Ocean on the east (“the curfew area”).

Businesses within the affected area shall close sufficiently in advance of the curfew in order to permit patrons to avoid violating the curfew.

Commercial businesses must admit their last guests within a time frame that allows them to leave by 11:59 p.m. each night. Hotels may continue business operations past the curfew, provided they are servicing hotel guests only.

Businesses other than hotels shall be permitted to continue to operate from 11:59 p.m. – 6 a.m. for delivery only. Takeout and pickup service is prohibited.

The curfew shall not apply to the provision of designated essential services, such as fire, police and hospital services, including the transportation of patients thereto, utility emergency repairs, and emergency calls by physicians, and the curfew shall also not apply to persons traveling to their places of employment to report for work and to return to their residences after their work has concluded.

All City residents requiring access to or from their homes, guests requiring access to or from their hotels, and employees / service providers of business establishments requiring access, including normally scheduled deliveries and janitorial services, shall be permitted. Residents are advised to return to the City prior to 11:59 p.m., in order to avoid any potential traffic delays once the curfew has taken effect. Hotel guests entering the City after the curfew is in place, may be required to show proof of lodging (such as a hotel reservation).

All roads or traffic patterns within the curfew area may be closed or rerouted as deemed necessary by the City Manager or Chief of Police. In order to manage access to our residential neighborhoods, the following restrictions will be in place:

Residents will be able to access the South of Fifth neighborhood via Alton Road, Washington Avenue and Collins Avenue only.

Residents will be able to access the Flamingo Park neighborhood via Alton Road. No access will be granted from Washington Avenue.

In addition to the existing License Plate Readers (LPR’s) along the main thoroughfares, mobile LPR’s will be utilized along the 5 Street corridor.

Ocean Drive will re-open to traffic the evening of Sunday, March 19, 2023.

All entry access to City-owned parking garages located within the designated curfew zone will be closed from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 through Monday, March 20, 2023. Vehicles will be allowed to exit parking garages at all times. Resident and employee access card holders will be able to access parking garages at all times.

The sale or distribution of any alcoholic beverage(s) for off-premises consumption, with or without payment or consideration, shall be prohibited in the curfew area after 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023.