Blackberry will discontinue service for its classic devices on Jan. 4, the company reminded users in a statement.

Posted on Dec. 22, Blackberry reminded its users of the impending shutdown of legacy services for the phone.

"As a reminder, the legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions, will no longer be available after January 4, 2022," the statement reads.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com