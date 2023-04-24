CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says He Has Been Fired

Longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon said in a post on his Twitter account Monday morning that he was fired from the job.

The network later confirmed in a statement.

"CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," the statement said. "We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

"CNN This Morning has been on the air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Lemon said the news that he was let go came as a shock.

"I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he wrote. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear there are some larger issues at play."

Lemon has been at the center of a series of controversies in recent months, including around on-air comments and questions about his treatment of women at the network.

Lemon has been with CNN since 2006, joining the network after anchoring at NBC Chicago and working as a correspondent for NBC News, the "TODAY" show and "NBC Nightly News."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.