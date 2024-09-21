CNN's Alisyn Camerota reveals that her husband of nearly 23 years died

CNN journalist Alisyn Camerota revealed that her husband of almost 23 years, Tim Lewis, died.

The political commentator shared a photo from their wedding day on Instagram, writing that Lewis died on July 27, two years after he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was 58.

“Some very sad personal news to share: my beloved and extraordinary husband Tim passed away on July 27th, two years after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” Camerota wrote on her Sept. 20 post. “I cannot imagine any human being soldiering through a devastating diagnosis with more humor, humility and bravery than Tim. He was a phenomenal father, husband, friend and role model and the rest of us are left trying to follow in his footsteps.”

According to Lewis’ obituary, he “passed away peacefully” and was “surrounded by his adoring family.”

The couple shared twin daughters, Ale and Cessa, and a son, Nate.

Camerota wrote in her tribute that she and their three children “are still getting our bearings. Tim imbued us with a lot of strength and stability and we’re determined to try to emulate those qualities.”

Camerota added that her husband “devoted much of his life to giving back to his community and trying to make life easier for the people around him.” She noted that they set up a fund in his memory to help other families enduring a similar struggle.

September, she wrote, “would have been our 23rd wedding anniversary. I feel incredibly lucky to have had such a deep, committed, loving partnership for the time we had.”

Camerota plans to “write more in the coming days and to be back at work in the next few weeks,” before thanking people for their “love and letters, trays of lasagna, and the many, many gestures of kindness.”

“I am grateful,” she signed off with three red heart emoji.

In his obit, it states that Lewis attended Yale University, “loved his Kansas City roots, returning often to watch his beloved Chiefs with his high school friends, reveling in childhood stories of playing D&D, Risk, and all-you-can-eat taco nights.”

It also notes that Lewis love his family "deeply, actively and tirelessly" and was "famous for coordinating play-dates, soccer schedules, date night, violin and drum lessons" and more.

He particularly cherished their family trips, it said, adding, "Even if it was just sitting at the kitchen table playing Yahtzee or doing puzzles, being with his wife and kids was the life experience Tim most valued and a lasting legacy his family will continue."

