Alaska

Coast Guard Suspends Search After Charter Boat Sinks Off Alaska, Leaving 1 Dead and 4 Missing

Teams searched a total of 825 square miles over the course of more than 20 hours, the Coast Guard said

By Chantal Da Silva | NBC News

Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for survivors after a charter boat sank off the coast of Alaska on Sunday, leaving one person dead and four others missing.

The search began after Coast Guard workers at Sector Juneau received a call Sunday night from Kingfisher Charters alerting them that a 30-foot charter vessel with five people on board had not arrived at its destination, the agency said in a news release.

The vessel had last been seen underway Sunday afternoon, it said.

Search crews found one person dead Sunday night before locating the boat, which was partially submerged off Low Island, about 10 miles west of Sitka, the agency said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They continued to search for the four people still missing Monday, but suspended the operation at sunset, the Coast Guard said.

The person found dead and the four missing have yet to be publicly identified.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

AlaskaUS Coast Guard
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us