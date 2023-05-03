Colin Allred Confirms Rumors, Will Challenge Ted Cruz for Senate Seat in 2024

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas, District 32) confirmed rumors Wednesday that he'll run for U.S. Senate next year against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz.

Citing several sources familiar with his decision, our partners at The Dallas Morning News reported Allred's intent to run on Monday, but the office for the representative did not comment on the story at the time.

Allred, who joined Congress after beating longtime U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions in 2018, was elected to his third two-year term in the U.S. House in 2022. He has often been a critic of the state's junior senator, most recently on Monday while discussing the CHIPS bill, which is $52 billion earmarked for companies to boost domestic production of computer chips. He ducked a question about the Senate race Monday morning, but managed to get in a comment about Ted Cruz.

"I'm really proud to have voted for this. I'm glad that Sen. Cornyn was a leader for it in the Senate. I think Sen. Cruz should have voted for it as well because if any state would have benefitted from it, it's Texas," Allred said Monday morning.

There has been speculation that he could make a run for U.S. Senate for several months and said in March 2023 he thinks Texas could do better than Ted Cruz.

"I know I'm going to play a role in trying to make sure that we get a better senator, somebody who I think is interested in what's best for our people and not just for himself," Allred said in March.

Allred is a former NFL linebacker who was a standout at Baylor University and later attended law school at UC Berkeley. Since leaving professional football, Allred has worked in the Obama administration, under Julián Castro in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He later returned to private practice before running for the U.S. House.

"He [Allred] won the congressional seat … by casting himself as a business-minded Democrat. A Democrat not caught up in partisanship and so he's going to try to sell himself as that but on a statewide basis," said DMN political writer Gromer Jeffers.

Cruz announced he was seeking a third six-year term in the Senate last November, and told the DMN earlier this year that he wasn't going to seek another run for the White House at this time. He was the runner-up for the GOP nomination in 2016.

Cruz went on to narrowly win re-election in the Senate in 2018, holding off Beto O'Rourke by less than three points after the pair spent more money on the race than any other Senate candidates in state history.

"You know, he had to see this coming and I think he will try to run against Allred in the same way that he ran against Beto O'Rourke, which is, 'Allred is too liberal for Texas,'" Jeffers said.

NBC 5 reached out to Ted Cruz on Monday but has not yet received a response.

Allred and Cruz will not face-off at the ballot box until Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, provided they both win their party primaries on March 5, 2024.