Colorado

2 arrested in Colorado after girl found encased in concrete and boy found in a suitcase

The children found dead were last seen in 2018, police said.

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Two people have been arrested on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse after the discovery of a girl's body encased in concrete and a boy's remains in a suitcase in Colorado, according to police and public jail records.

The City of Pueblo Police Department announced the arrest of Corena Rose Minjarez, 36, on Friday, and county jail records show the second suspect, Jesus Dominguez, 35, also was in custody as of Sunday.

Police found the girl's remains in a metal container filled with concrete in a storage unit last month, according to authorities. The unit was being cleared out after the rent wasn't paid. As part of the investigation, police began searching for two children last seen in the summer of 2018, Jesus Dominguez Jr. and Yesenia Dominguez.

The children hadn't been reported missing, according to the police department's news release.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Then the investigation led police to a vehicle owned by Minjarez in a scrap yard, where they found a boy's remains in a suitcase in the trunk of the car, police said. By Feb. 15, DNA testing showed the remains belonged to the two missing children.

Police did not offer details on any relation between the victims and the two arrested.

Court records show both are being held on a $2 million bond, and court hearings are scheduled for Wednesday.

U.S. & World

UC Berkeley 57 mins ago

Ex-YouTube CEO's son dies at UC Berkeley campus

Chile 1 hour ago

Illegally adopted during Chile's dictatorship, they're now reuniting with biological families

Available court records did not identify attorneys for Minjarez and Dominguez who could comment on their behalf.

A video released by police in Colorado shows the moment officers rescued a 4-year-old girl and a driver from a car that was left hanging over a wall after a crash.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Colorado
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us