Colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer deaths in men under the age of 50. This year alone, 53,000 people are expected to die from colorectal cancer.

Doctors are trying to figure out why it’s becoming increasingly common: Colorectal cancer rates among younger people are rising by 1% to 2% every year.

It’s a lesser-known and less-funded cancer, which is why one survivor is sharing his story – in hopes that his ordeal can help save someone else.

Survivor only noticed 1 symptom of his colorectal cancer

For Jeff Harris, a diagnosis of stage-three colorectal cancer at just 40 came as a huge surprise.

The husband and father of two was shocked because he showed almost no signs of serious illness – except one concerning symptom that is common among colon cancer patients.

“I felt fine. I had rectal bleeding one day. That was significant and was something... I was like, ‘That's not good,'” he said.

A colonoscopy showed a large mass on his colon.

“Time kind of stood still,” he recalled.

He soon went in for surgery, which revealed his cancer wasn’t just in his colon.

“Woke up from surgery and my surgeon said, ‘Well, everything was fine, except it was more in your rectum than it was your colon. So, it was kind of just kind of both. Rectosigmoid junction,” he said, referring to a zone where the rectum and colon meet.

After surgery came chemotherapy. He did 10 rounds of infusions, 28 rounds of radiation and oral chemotherapy. Today, his scans show no evidence of disease.

'Alarming': Why are colorectal cancers becoming more common?

Harris is not alone. He’s met many folks much younger than him – even in their late 20s and early 30s – who have colorectal cancer.

“Some of them, you know, aren't with us today. So, it's alarming,” he said.

John Marshall, the chief medical officer at Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, is among doctors trying to figure out why colorectal cancer rates are on the rise among younger people.

The leading theory relates to the bacteria that grow in the mouths and guts of all humans. Everyone has their own “microbiome” made up of bacteria and other microbes that can be helpful or harmful to their health.

“We evolved over time to include bacteria in our mouths and our GI [gastrointestinal] tracts. Think of it as your own personal soil,” Marshall said. “So, our leading theory is: Just like we're changing our air and we're changing our water with the world around us, we are probably also changing the world inside of us, our own microbiome.”

Colorectal cancers show up in different locations than colon cancers.

“They’re all in that bottom part of the question mark of the colon,” Marshall said. “Whereas normal, older colon cancer can be seen anywhere throughout the colon.”

Colorectal cancer symptoms and screening: ‘Don’t worry about the colonoscopy’

According to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the most common symptom is no symptom at all.

Colorectal cancer symptoms could include blood in your stool, a change in bowel habits, abdominal pain, weakness or fatigue and weight loss.

“There's still stigma around it because people don't want to talk about colons, rectums, poops and all that,” Harris said.

It’s important to talk about the signs of colorectal cancer. Reluctance to talk about a sensitive area of the body can slow the process of getting diagnosed and treated.

Routine screenings can help identify potential cancer in earlier stages when it's easier to treat. Doctors may even be able to remove concerning polyps – small tissue growths – before they turn cancerous, according to the American Cancer Society.

Doctors say everyone should begin screenings for colon cancer when they’re 45, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. People who have a family history of the disease or other risk factors should get screenings even earlier in life.

Screenings can be done with a traditional colonoscopy, but there are less invasive options.

“I will tell anybody that has any kind of symptoms. Get it checked out. Don't worry about the colonoscopy. It's not bad. Colonoscopy is a walk in the park compared to cancer treatment,” Harris said.

Dr. Marshall says it’s important to figure out what’s going on – and figure it out fast.

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance has advice on how to talk to your doctor about screenings. There’s also information on financial help for people who can’t afford screenings.

Colorectal cancer prevention

Dr. Marshall says the colorectal cancer trend is scary. His best advice?

“It really comes back to a Mediterranean diet. A little less meat. It's not evil, but less of it. Lots of fruits, nuts, little coffee chaser. And keep moving, keep exercising,” he said.

Other lifestyle changes that can help include minimizing processed foods.

Fundraiser planned in Potomac, Maryland

In 2022, Harris rang the hospital bell marking that he’s cancer-free. Since then, he’s shown no evidence of disease.

Now, he is focused on living, spreading the word and fundraising.

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is hoping to raise much-needed funds to research the disease.

They’re holding the first-ever Contactors Against Cancer golf tournament on Aug. 25-26, 2024, at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland. Edwin McCain and Ryan Cabrera will be part of the two-day event. Here’s more information.

