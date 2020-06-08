Comcast

Comcast Pledges $100M in Effort to Battle Systemic Prejudices in America

“While we recognize we don’t have all the answers, we agree it’s time that we start putting our words into real, sustainable action," CEO Brian Roberts says

FILE- This May 21, 2018, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center, which Liberty Property Trust built, in Philadelphia.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Media giant Comcast announced Monday that it is donating $100 million to battle the “complex issue” of systemic racism, sexism and homophobia in America.

Brian L. Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast Corp., didn’t specifically cite ongoing protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but said that “acts of violence against” the African American community are clearly the result of “structural racism that fuels these injustices.”

“I’ve spoken with many employees — as have our leaders across Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky — and we have begun to mobilize as a company,” Roberts said in a statement on Monday.

“While we recognize we don’t have all the answers, we agree it’s time that we start putting our words into real, sustainable action.“

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and this station.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

ComcastGeorge Floyd
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us