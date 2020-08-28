Commitment March on Washington 2020: Thousands to Converge on National Mall

The virtual portion of the march is currently livestreaming in the player above.

Fifty-seven years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial, a new generation of leaders will raise their voices in the continued fight for King's vision of an equal and just nation.

History is in the making as thousands are expected to gather on the National Mall for the Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks, organized by the National Action Network (NAN). Organizers say they will call for comprehensive police reform, a robust census count and mobilization of voters ahead of November's election.

Rev. Al Sharpton, a leading organizer of the march, said they will also call on Congress to act on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the George Floyd Police Reform Act.

"Just like 57 years ago when they came to Washington to put pressure on the federal government, we come to say on these two bills, we want demonstration, yes in the streets... but we want legislation," Sharpton told News4.

Sharpton and Martin Luther King III are slated to speak at the march, alongside those whose lives were directly impacted by police shootings of Black citizens. Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris announced she would join virtually.

History is in the making as thousands are expected to gather on the National Mall for the Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks.

The stage was set on the Lincoln Memorial before sunrise Friday. Chairs near the steps of the monument were spaced six feet apart to allow for social distancing.

Attendees can also expect other strategies to limit the spread of the virus. Hand sanitizer, masks and gloves were set to be available. Temperature checks and masks will be required.

Around 9 a.m., a line of people waiting to get their temperatures checked before admittance snaked around the mall, WTOP reporter Alejandro Alvarez said.

Good morning from the National Mall where the line for the March on Washington is a sight to behold. Mandatory temp checks mean thousands are being bottlenecked waiting to get in.



Filming this took a short hike, seems people are joining faster than they’re able to scan. pic.twitter.com/fE0uiF2QHs — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) August 28, 2020

Caravans of marchers began gathering in parts of the city before 6:30 a.m., closing some streets, D.C. police said. Here's a full list of planned road closures.

The National Mall was set to open to the public at 7 a.m. ET, before the day's scheduled events kick off at 11 a.m. ET. The speaking program is expected to conclude at 1 p.m. ET, then the two-hour march will begin.

Following the rally, participants in Washington are set to march to the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial in West Potomac Park, next to the National Mall, and then disperse.

Attendees are expected to weather intense heat and humidity, with the heat index nearing triple-digits.

The theme of Friday's march is "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks," a direct reference to the killing of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for minutes.

His death, the killings of Breonna Taylor, Elijah Mclain, Rayshard Brooks, and most recently the shooting of Jacob Blake, have led to more outrage and demands for an end to systemic racism in America.

While the country has made progress in the decades since the first march on Washington, those attending Friday's event say more work needs to be done.

From a union organizer inspired by attending the 1963 March on Washington to a 9-year-old from the D.C. area who plans to demonstrate "until we can be free," News4's Molette Green follows the evolution of the civil rights movement messages.

Demonstrators, performers and speakers have been preparing for weeks to deliver messages focused on police reform, justice, equality and hope.

Speakers includes the father of Blake, who on Sunday was shot seven times in the back by a Wisconsin police officer. Attorney Benjamin Crump, and the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor are also expected to participate.

“The objective is to put on one platform, in the shadow of Abe Lincoln, the families of people that … have lost loved ones in unchecked racial bias,” Sharpton said. “On these steps, Dr. King talked about his dream, and the dream is unfulfilled. This is the Exhibit A of that not being fulfilled.”

Stay with NBC for full coverage of the Commitment March on Washington

News4's Shomari Stone spoke to one woman who attended the original March on Washington. She says this Friday's event is a reminder that the fight for justice is not over.