Confusion Surrounds New York’s Phase II Reopening as Cuomo Drops New Executive Order

What to Know New York City is the state's only region left on PAUSE; eyeing an early June reopening, Mayor de Blasio outlined Thursday what Phase I will look like

New Jersey is close to entering Stage 2 of Gov. Phil Murphy's three-stage reopening plan; he says he'll make the move when the data supports it

The positive developments come amid the pandemic's staggering emotional and economic cost. The tri-state area has confirmed nearly 40,000 virus deaths, while the U.S. toll topped 100,000 Wednesday

Two weeks after New York's statewide shutdown ended, the five regions that were the first to reopen are looking to enter the second phase of the process -- but a new executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office raises questions about whether they'll be able to do that on Friday as anticipated.

At least one local government said there was confusion and "frustration" across a number of counties by the immediate lack of clarity.

The executive order, released by the state early Friday but signed by Cuomo the day before, extends the Phase I permissions to all counties in the state except for the five in New York City. It appears to specifically not initiate Phase II, which opens up more office-based jobs like finance and insurance at half capacity and allows in-person sales to resume in retail stores, social distancing required.

The government of Livingston County, in the Finger Lakes region (one of those initial five), tweeted late Thursday that it did not expect to enter Phase II Friday but could so this weekend, pending review of its health data the last two weeks.

No talk of new metrics in FLX region but multiple regions told tonight of new dashboard requirements & new panel of “international health experts” to opine on Phase by Phase developments/data analysis. Lots of confusion/frustration among counties across NYS tonight both Dem & GOP — Livingston County (@LivingstonCoNY) May 29, 2020

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. called the decision "misguided" in a tweet, while Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin went much further.

I can assure you that not only do I not care what some unnamed and probably non existent ‘international group’ has to say about our data, I don’t even care what Cuomo has to say at this point. This is some seriously disturbing behavior being exhibited by this Governor. — Steve McLaughlin (@SteveMcNY) May 29, 2020

The executive order continues to permit any region that meets Cuomo's seven benchmarks to enter Phase I as soon as it does -- meaning New York City, the last one on PAUSE, can start reopening after it checks off its last three boxes. Two of the outstanding criteria related to hospital capacity. The third is tied to contact tracing; Mayor Bill de Blasio expects to have at least two-thirds of the required tracers trained and deployed by early next week.

On Thursday, he offered a first detailed picture of what New York City's Phase I entry might look like -- one that could see as many as 400,000 people return to work. The MTA has already increased subway and rail service and said Thursday it planned to reveal more phased restorations in the coming days.

Region by Region Status

As for the New York City businesses that will be eligible to reopen in Phase I, de Blasio outlined a series of guidelines in accordance with the ones listed in Cuomo's statewide plan. Among other precautions, those guidelines call for businesses to: limit capacity to 50 percent; provide employees with PPE and mandate facial coverings as necessary; and implement mandatory health screenings for workers. In-person meetings must also be limited in size; some companies are looking at implementing a time cap as well to reduce exposure.

Inspections will be conducted at random to ensure compliance. Though de Blasio says the goal is not to fine any company, he made clear that any business that tries to reopen before it is eligible will "face the consequences," starting with $1,000 fines and possible shutdown by the city's Department of Health.

"You have earned your way to the gateway to Phase One. We're not there until the day we declare, but we are damn close," the mayor said. "People are ready for this but they need to know it will be safe."

Cuomo's latest executive order also authorizes businesses to deny entry to anyone not wearing a mask. Facial coverings are proven infection risk mitigators, he says, adding no one has the right to make people uncomfortable in a store (or make them run from it) because they choose not to wear one.

New Jersey, meanwhile, is on the verge of moving into Stage 2 of what Gov. Phil Murphy has described as a three-stage opening process. New hospitalizations ticked up to a weekly high on Thursday, Murphy said. His team is looking into whether that is due to a reporting lag or signifies a more concerning potential setback in the state. Still, Murphy says the overall trends are positive -- and pledged to provide further guidance on the state's next step in the coming days.

He remains optimistic summer camps will be able to run this year in some fashion, and that daycare operations can resume soon. Data drives dates, Murphy says. He asks the public for continued patience, even as some businesses threaten to reopen June 1 in defiance of the shutdown.

"Go out and get tested," the governor said Thursday, a day after doing so himself, along with his wife. "The more data we have, the more confidence we can have that it’s time to move forward."