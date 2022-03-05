Conn. Lawmakers Take Part in Meeting With Ukrainian President

Connecticut lawmakers took part in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to talk about the dire situation across the world.

The Ukrainian president opened the meeting with U.S. lawmakers by telling them this may be the last time they see him alive.

During the virtual meeting, Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs more medical supplies, humanitarian assistance and fire power.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Congressman Joe Courtney are calling for lawmakers to quickly approve $10 billion in military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

They both marveled at the Ukrainian leader's strength through this time, with Blumenthal calling the meeting "heart-gripping."

Blumenthal still agrees that no troops should go in, but he believes the U.S. government needs to act promptly.