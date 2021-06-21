Conn. Man Hits 2 People in Brooklyn, NY With Stolen Car Day After Hit-and-Run Charges

A Connecticut man who allegedly struck two people in Brooklyn with a stolen vehicle late Friday is also suspected of stealing another vehicle just the day before, according to authorities.

Kahlil Ivey was arrested in Brooklyn on Thursday on charges of grand larceny and possession of stolen property based on a reported car theft out of Waterbury, and he was released on Friday because he had no prior criminal record in New York City, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hours later, police say the 24-year-old jumped into a Chrysler sedan, placed the vehicle in reverse and began driving in circles, eventually striking a 46-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman near West 15th Street and Surf Avenue in Brooklyn.

Ivey then fled the scene and tried to steal another car nearby, police said. That's where he was arrested and placed into custody again.

The woman who was struck remained in critical condition, according to the NYPD.

Ivey now faces additional charges of Robbery, Poss of Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Reckless Endangerment.