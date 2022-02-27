Connecticut Elected Officials Attend Rallies for Ukraine

Throughout the weekend, many people across Connecticut gathered to show their support for Ukraine in the midst of a humanitarian crisis.

Several rallies took place in different cities, including Hartford and New Haven.

One rally took place at the Ukrainian National Home in the capitol city. There, dozens of Ukrainian Americans and supporters heard from the state's top leaders.

Among their concerns is the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees that have fled to European Union territory.

On Sunday, the U.S. State Department announced it would provide nearly $54 million in humanitarian assistance, which will help international organizations provide food, water and shelter.

Sources tell NBC News that the Biden administration has called for Congress to approve an additional $6.4 billion for the Ukraine crisis, largely for military and humanitarian aid in the region.

“We cannot forget. We cannot walk away. We cannot turn away. Ukraine will need our humanitarian relief," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Also on Sunday, there was an event at St. Michael's Ukrainian Church in New Haven. Members of the community were thankful for the country's leadership on this issue.

Ukrainian Americans at the event were confident with the support the country is receiving that it will survive. There are continued calls for military equipment to be sent there and for stronger sanctions.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said what was needed was “to cripple” the economy in Russia.