Connecticut Sun announce broadcast deal with NBC Sports Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Connecticut Sun and NBC Sports Boston announced today a partnership to televise 31 Sun games on NBC Sports Boston during the 2023 season. The two-year deal makes NBC Sports Boston the viewing home of all New England's premier professional basketball.



“All of us at NBC Sports Boston are excited to be the home of the Connecticut Sun. This partnership helps us further elevate women’s sports, as this is one of the fastest growing audiences across all platforms, and we are proud to showcase this amazing group of talented athletes,” commented Chris Wayland, President and General Manager of the NBC Boston Owned Properties and Regional Sports Networks. “In addition to NBC Sports Boston, all the Boston stations of NBC and Telemundo will be working with the Connecticut Sun to showcase the great work of the Connecticut Sun on and off the court. This includes NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, and NECN. We’re looking forward to a great season.”

Due to a scheduling conflict with NBC Sports Boston, the Connecticut Sun season opener will air NECN on Friday, May 19 at 7:00 PM EST, when the Sun take on the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The complete Connecticut Sun on NBC Sports Boston schedule is listed below.



"We are proud to join the NBC Sports Boston family and unify New England’s professional basketball under one regional broadcasting and streaming platform,” remarked Connecticut Sun President, Jen Rizzotti. "In addition to being covered alongside the Boston Celtics; this partnership will bring the Sun opportunities to showcase our players through in-depth player profiles, guest analyst appearances, and social collaborations. Most importantly, the NBC Sports Boston team is committed to helping us make an impact in communities that demand and deserve greater access to women’s professional sports.”



Fans wishing to catch Connecticut Sun games on NBC Sports Boston can visit NBCSports.com/Boston/Stream. All Sun regional games will be simulcast on NBC Sports Boston and the network's streaming app, NBC Sports App. NBC Sports App is available for subscribers to NBC Sports Boston through regional cable providers, Hulu Live, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. For more information on how to stream games on NBC Sports Boston, click here.

Connecticut Sun on NBC Sports Boston Schedule

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Friday, May 19: at Indiana Fever, 7:00 PM, NECN/NBC Sports App

at Indiana Fever, 7:00 PM, NECN/NBC Sports App Sunday, May 21: vs Washington Mystics, 1:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

vs Washington Mystics, 1:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Tuesday, May 23: at Washington Mystics, 7:00 PM, NECN/NBC Sports App

at Washington Mystics, 7:00 PM, NECN/NBC Sports App Tuesday, May 30: vs. Indiana Fever, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

vs. Indiana Fever, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Thursday, June 1: at Minnesota Lynx, 8:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

at Minnesota Lynx, 8:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Sunday, June 4: vs. Dallas Wings, 1:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

vs. Dallas Wings, 1:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Tuesday, June 6: vs. Las Vegas Aces, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

vs. Las Vegas Aces, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Thursday, June 8: vs. Las Vegas Aces, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

vs. Las Vegas Aces, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Sunday, June 11: at Atlanta Dream, 4:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

at Atlanta Dream, 4:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Thursday, June 15: vs. Atlanta Dream, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

vs. Atlanta Dream, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Sunday, June 18: at Los Angeles Sparks, 7:30 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

at Los Angeles Sparks, 7:30 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Tuesday, June 20: at Seattle Storm, 10:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

at Seattle Storm, 10:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Thursday, June 22: at Minnesota Lynx, 8:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

at Minnesota Lynx, 8:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Sunday, June 25: vs. Chicago Sky, 1:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

vs. Chicago Sky, 1:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Tuesday, June 27: vs. New York Liberty, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

vs. New York Liberty, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Thursday, July 6: vs. Seattle Storm, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

vs. Seattle Storm, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Wednesday, July 12: at Chicago Sky, 12:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

at Chicago Sky, 12:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Tuesday, July 18: at Phoenix Mercury, 10:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

at Phoenix Mercury, 10:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Thursday, July 20: vs. Atlanta Dream, 11:30 AM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

vs. Atlanta Dream, 11:30 AM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Tuesday, July 25: at Dallas Wings, 8:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

at Dallas Wings, 8:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Sunday, July 30: vs. Minnesota Lynx, 1:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

vs. Minnesota Lynx, 1:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Tuesday, August 8: at Seattle Storm, 3:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

at Seattle Storm, 3:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Thursday, August 10: at Phoenix Mercury, 10:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

at Phoenix Mercury, 10:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Saturday, August 12: at Dallas Wings, 8:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

at Dallas Wings, 8:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Sunday, August 20: at Chicago Sky, 4:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

at Chicago Sky, 4:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Tuesday, August 22: at Washington Mystics, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

at Washington Mystics, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Thursday, August 24: vs. New York Liberty, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

vs. New York Liberty, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Sunday, August 27: vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 1:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 1:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Thursday, August 31: vs. Phoenix Mercury, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

vs. Phoenix Mercury, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Tuesday, September 5: vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 7:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App Sunday, September 10: vs. Chicago Sky, 1:00 PM, NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2023 season on Friday, May 19 at the Indiana Fever at 7:00 PM EST.



Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women’s basketball team in the Women’s National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit ConnecticutSun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.