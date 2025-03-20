Connecticut Sun broadcast schedule 2025: How, when to watch on NBC Sports Boston

The Connecticut Sun on Thursday announced its full broadcast schedule for the 2025 regular season, with NBC Sports Boston the team's regional sports network.

NBC Sports Boston's broadcast slate will begin with the regular-season opener on Sunday, May 18 at 1 p.m. ET when the Sun welcome the Washington Mystics in new head coach Rachid Meziane's first game in charge.

The Sun currently are slated to have seven nationally televised games on ION, one on ESPN and one on CBS. The schedule is subject to change.

Sun games on NBC Sports Boston will air live in market but WNBA League Pass games are blacked out in New England, excluding New Haven, Waterbury and Fairfield County in Connecticut. Fans in the aforementioned counties can still access games on NBC Sports Boston through the NBC Sports app or the WNBA League Pass.

View the full Sun broadcast schedule on NBC Sports Boston here: