Dog rescued from shipping container in Texas is headed to Maryland for adoption

Tens of thousands of shipping containers move through the Port of Houston. So members of the U.S. Coast Guard say it's a miracle they found Connie in one of them.

“If we didn’t find her that day she wouldn’t have been found at all, that’s what I think,” said Marine Science Technician 2nd class Ryan McMahon.

A team of U.S. Coast Guard members were conducting their daily inspections at the port when they heard Connie calling out for help. They could hear her banging from inside a shipping container that was four stories up.

A crane was used to bring the container down to the ground, and when the door opened, a very sweet and friendly dog popped out.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

She now has a new “leash” on life.

Connie is living with a foster family waiting to start her new life in Maryland at Forever Changed Animal Rescue.

“She’s been great! I have four kids, two dogs — a great Dane and a Pitbull mix — and she’s been great with them, and a cat, so whoever is going to adopt her hit the jackpot,” foster mom Jennifer Wendeburg told KPRC-TV.

Connie is scheduled to take a private plane to Maryland on Feb. 7 where a long list of folks are waiting to give her a forever home.