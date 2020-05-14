coronavirus pandemic

Convalescent Plasma Is Safe to Treat COVID-19: Nationwide Study

The study didn't determine whether the treatment works

A doctor holds a donation of convalescent plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient at the Arnulfo Arias Madrid Hospital, in Panama City, Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco

The most comprehensive national study to date has found that convalescent plasma appears to be safe to use on COVID-19 patients, a promising development in the race to find a treatment for the deadly virus. But the study didn't determine whether the treatment works, NBC News reported.

A team of more than 5,000 doctors from over 2,000 hospitals and laboratories has been testing the experimental therapy, which involves transfusing the antibody-rich blood serum of recovered COVID-19 patients into people who are battling the illness.

Of the 5,000 seriously ill patients who received blood plasma transfusions for the study, fewer than 1 percent experienced serious adverse events. The mortality rate seven days after treatment was 14.9 percent, but the researchers noted the infusion patients were already gravely ill and the rate "does not appear excessive."

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Trump Announces New Federal Stockpile

coronavirus pandemic 16 hours ago

Coronavirus Updates: CDC Reopening Guidance; Ousted Official Says US Lacks Vaccine Plan

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemictreatmentplasma
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us