Billy Chemirmir

Convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir killed by cellmate in Texas prison

A man suspected in the smothering deaths of nearly two dozen women living in senior living centers over a 2-year span was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning

By Katy Blakey and Frank Heinz

Billy Chemirmir, a man convicted of killing two people and accused in the deaths of nearly two dozen others, was found dead in his cell in a Texas state prison early Tuesday morning, NBC 5 has learned.

Charged with killing 22 North Texas women over a two-year span, Chemirmir was found guilty of capital murder in October 2022 in the death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks. His first trial, for the murder of Lu Thi Harris, ended in a mistrial. Chemirmir was later convicted of the murder charge.

Chemirmir, 50, had been serving two prison sentences of life without parole in the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony near Palestine.

Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Chemirmir was found deceased in his cell early Tuesday. The TDCJ said Chemirmir's cellmate, who is serving a sentence for murder out of Dallas County, was identified as the assailant.

No further details about Chemirmir's death have been confirmed and the TDCJ said the Office of Inspector General is investigating Chemirmir's death.

The families of Chemirmir's victims were notified of his death early Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the suspected serial killer targeted people inside their homes or at senior independent living centers, smothering them with pillows to steal jewelry.

Most of the deaths were initially ruled natural causes, despite families reporting odd circumstances and stolen jewelry. It wasn’t until a woman survived an attack on her life, leading police to Chemirmir that the cases were reopened and indictments were filed.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot planned to secure two convictions before dismissing the remaining cases. Earlier this summer Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said he did not plan to try the nine capital murder indictments his office had against Chemirmir.

This article tagged under:

Billy ChemirmirTexasDALLAS COUNTYCollin CountyTexas Department of Criminal Justice
