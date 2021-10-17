Convicted Murderer Charged After Body of Missing Florida Mother Recovered

A convicted murderer has been arrested and charged with the killing of a woman who was missing for weeks.

Police have charged convicted murderer, Eric Pierson, who was released from prison last year, with the slaying.

Pierson, 54, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder for the murder just hours after Erika Verdecia's body was found Saturday near Fort Lauderdale. Sunrise police say Pierson confessed to stabbing the single mother four times with a screwdriver on September 25.

We come to you today to update you on the tragic recovery and loss of Erika Verdecia. Erika was reported missing on 9/24/21 & the investigation into her disappearance continued for several weeks until she was recently located. pic.twitter.com/OKBku12CJI — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) October 17, 2021

33-year-old Erika Verdecia was the mother of a young daughter and had been missing since September 24. The missing persons flyer says her disappearance "was completely out of character."

"I just want justice for my sister,” Lynette Agosto said. “My sister didn’t deserve this at all. She didn’t deserve to die like this.”

The victim's mother, Carmen Verdecia, says that at first police would not report her missing.

“3,4,5,6 days the police telling me she could be anywhere. No, this is not what my daughter would do," Verdecia's mother said.

It wasn’t until the family did their own investigative work and discovered that Erika had been seen with Pierson that they say police finally reported her missing.

"How is the justice system ok?" The police didn’t want to report her missing but they have a killer in the street,” Carmen Verdecia said.

Pierson had been released from prison in September 2020 after serving 27 years of a 40-year sentence for the 1993 beating and strangulation murder of 17-year-old Kristina Whitaker, whose death helped galvanize a push for longer prison sentences. He had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Florida did away with parole after the slaying, requiring convicts to serve at least 85% of their sentences. But the change could not be applied retroactively and Pierson was still eligible, leading to last year's release.

In 1985, Pierson had broken into a home and slit a woman's throat. He served four years of an 18-year sentence for first-degree attempted murder before being paroled.

Verdecia's family had reported her missing Sept. 27, three days after she left home and never returned. Her mother reached out to her friends on social media and one said she had seen Verdecia with a “grimy” man at a sandwich shop who told her his name was Eric Pierson.

Carmen Verdecia searched his name on the internet and was horrified to see newspaper stories about his earlier murder and attack.

“I flipped out,” she said. “I told (police) my daughter was seen with a killer. And then they started looking for her. But it was too late.”

Sunrise police said in court documents they had a brief interaction with Pierson and Verdecia during a September 25 traffic stop. Pierson told detectives that was the day he killed her.

She was a passenger in Pierson's truck and did not appear to be in distress, police said.

When police contacted Pierson again on October 4, he told investigators that Verdecia had walked away when he stopped to get gas shortly after the traffic stop. He said he never saw her again. But surveillance video shows the pair had been at the gas station before the traffic stop, police said.

Police say they questioned Pierson again on Friday. They say he let them search his truck and they found blood inside. His girlfriend later Friday called police to say he would stare at the canal behind her home and say, “Damn that b***h stinks.” She told police he had also said, “If they don’t find a body, they don’t have a case.”

Her body was found hours later.