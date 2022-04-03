Cops Corral Slippery Seal on Jaunt Through Long Island Town

What to Know A wayward seal has been captured after an early morning foray through a Long Island, New York, town.

Police in Southampton said they received a call at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday from a person who saw the roving mammal, later identified as a phocid, or earless seal, in the parking lot of a beverage store about 500 feet (150 meters) from the Peconic River in Riverhead.

When officers arrived, the seal fled southwest toward the Budget Host Inn but eventually was corralled and taken into custody. The seal was handed over to the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation for evaluation, according to police.

The Southampton Town Police Department confirmed the adorable discovery with a series of photos of the seal laying in the middle of the street posted on its Facebook page.

"Earlier today Southampton Town 911 dispatchers received a call about a seal in the roadway at the traffic circle in Riverside. Some of our officers responded and found a baby harbor seal in the roadway near the Budget Host Inn. Our officers were able to detain the seal until the seal was taken into custody by the Riverhead Foundation," the police department's Facebook post read.