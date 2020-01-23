Coronavirus Concern Triggers New Guidance for Travelers

The U.S. Department of State has issued new guidance for travelers due to concerns about an outbreak of a pneumonia-like virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and U.S. health officials are recommending that people avoid all nonessential travel to the city.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a Level 3 travel warning ("Avoid Nonessential Travel") for Wuhan.

In an effort to contain the novel coronavirus, Chinese officials have closed transport within and out of Wuhan, "including buses, subways, trains, and the international airport," according to the CDC. Health officials in China have reported hundreds of cases of the newly discovered virus, and some U.S. airports have implemented active screening measures. A traveler returning to Seattle this week after traveling to Wuhan was the first instance of the infection in the U.S., health officials said.

Authorities have asked travelers to or from Wuhan to:

Avoid contact with sick people

Avoid animals (alive or dead), animal markets, and products that come from animals (such as uncooked meat)

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Older travelers and those with underlying health issues may be at risk for more severe disease and should discuss travel to Wuhan with their healthcare provider

Patients with confirmed 2019-nCoV infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and/or shortness of breath.

CDC believes at this time that symptoms of 2019-nCoV may appear in as little as 2 days or as long as 14 after exposure. This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS viruses.

According to the CDC, the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a virus (more specifically, a coronavirus) identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.