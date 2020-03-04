Coronavirus Kills 10th in Washington State, 1st in California: Officials

Washington state has reported a 10th death from the new coronavirus and California announced its first.

The Washington state Department of Health released updated figures Wednesday morning, showing that nine people had died in King County, the state’s most populous, and one person in Snohomish County. Washington state has now reported 39 COVID-19 cases, all in the greater Seattle area.

No other information about the newly reported death was immediately available.

Researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington on Sunday said they had evidence COVID-19 may have been circulating in the state for up to six weeks undetected. If true, that could mean that there are hundreds of undiagnosed cases in the area.

Meanwhile, officials in Los Angeles signed proclamations of local emergencies after six new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the county, where there was one previously.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the director of the county Department of Public Health, said Wednesday that all of the COVID-19 cases were due to a known exposure and not the result of so-called community transmission. She said one person was hospitalized and five others were in self-quarantine at home.

The emergency declarations in the California county and city are aimed at aiding efforts to respond to the virus and free up resources. Authorities are also assisting shelters to prevent transmission of the virus in the homeless population.