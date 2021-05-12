‘Cosby' Star Phylicia Rashad Named Howard University Arts College Dean

Tony Award-winning actor and director Phylicia Rashad will become dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University, her alma mater.

Rashad, who played Claire Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” will become the historically Black D.C. college’s dean on July 1, Howard officials announced Wednesday.

“In this full circle moment, Ms. Phylicia Rashad will take the training and skills that she honed as a student at Howard and exuded in an outstanding performing career, and she will share those pearls of wisdom with the next generation of students in the College of Fine Arts," Provost Anthony Wutoh said in a statement.

“It is a privilege to serve in this capacity and to work with the Howard University administration, faculty and students in reestablishing the College of Fine Arts,” Rashad said.

Rashad graduated magna cum laude from Howard and has received numerous honorary doctorates. Her career on TV includes roles on “This Is Us,” “Empire” and “Between the World and Me.” On stage, she’s performed in “Gem of the Ocean” and “A Raisin in the Sun.” She has taught at schools including New York University and The Juilliard School.

Her selection as college dean follows a nationwide search, Howard officials said.