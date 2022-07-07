Could the US Get Brittney Griner in Exchange for the ‘Merchant of Death'?

In the 2005 Nicolas Cage movie “Lord of War,” the character loosely based on Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout evades his American law enforcement pursuers, apparently saved by the CIA.

But in real life, the U.S. government set up an elaborate operation in 2008 to capture and prosecute Bout, dubbed “the Merchant of Death,” because he was said to be one of the world’s largest illicit arms dealers.

Now, his U.S. lawyer says, Moscow wants to exchange him for an American held in Russia — possibly basketball star Brittney Griner.

The potential exchange has sparked a debate over whether the U.S. should give in to blackmail, given the disparity between the case of Bout, who was lawfully convicted of serious crimes, and Griner, who is considered by U.S. officials to be a hostage.

