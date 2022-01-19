Tennessee

Cracker Barrel Ordered to Pay Man $9.4M After He's Served Cleaning Liquid Instead of Water

William Cronnon developed gastrointestinal issues after a server at a store in Marion County, Tennessee, accidentally gave him a mixture of water and Eco-San, his attorney said

Cracker Barrel Restaurant
Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A Tennessee man was awarded more than $9 million after he was served cleaning liquid instead of water at a Marion County Cracker Barrel.

William Cronnon was dining at the restaurant in April 2014 for lunch when a waitress accidentally refilled his glass with a mixture of water and Eco-San, a commercial-grade bleach, according to a lawsuit and press release by Cronnon's attorney.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

"Plaintiff William Cronnon ingested the beverage, which turned out to be a chemical, caustic substance known as Eco-San," an amended lawsuit reads. "As a direct and proximate result of the incident, Plaintiff William Cronnon sustained severe and permeant injuries which required medical attention."

Cracker Barrel said in a statement: "While we have great respect for the legal process, we are obviously disappointed by and strongly disagree with the jury’s award in this case, which involved an unfortunate and isolated incident that occurred at one of our stores eight years ago."

U.S. & World

Rudy Giuliani 9 hours ago

Rudy Giuliani, Three Other Trump Allies Subpoenaed in January 6 Riot Probe

covid test 14 hours ago

Website for Free COVID Tests From Government Launches Early at ‘Limited Capacity'

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

This article tagged under:

TennesseeCracker Barrel
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us