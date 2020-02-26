Wisconsin

‘Critical Incident’ Reported at Molson Coors Brewing Co. in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Police asked the public in a tweet to "please stay clear of the area."

Update: This story has been updated to reflect the name of the company as Molson Coors Brewing Co., instead of Miller Coors.

A "critical incident" is being investigated by Milwaukee police at the site of Molson Coors Brewing Co., police said.

Police asked the public in a tweet to "please stay clear of the area." Police have not confirmed reports of a possible shooting on the Molson Coors campus.

The incident was reported in the 4000 block of West State Street in Milwaukee, police said.

Video of the scene showed a significant police activity in the area of North 40th Street and West State Street.

Check back for details on this breaking story.

This article tagged under:

WisconsinMilwaukee
