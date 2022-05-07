Russia-Ukraine War

Croatian Citizen Fighting for Ukraine Detained by Russians

AP Photo

A Croatian citizen who fought alongside Ukrainian troops in Mariupol has been detained by the Russian army, Croatian state media reported Saturday.

Croatia's Foreign Ministry also confirmed that it “has knowledge of a detained Croatian citizen," and is working with the Ukrainian authorities to resolve the situation. It offered no further information due to “sensitivity of the situation.”

The state HRT television reported that the Croatian man tried to flee Mariupol with other Ukrainian fighters but was caught by the Russians. No other details were immediately available.

Business 5 hours ago

Ukrainian Forces Pursue Counteroffensive Around Kharkiv; Russia Rehearses ‘Victory Day' Parade

Russia-Ukraine War 11 hours ago

Ukraine Braces for Escalated Attacks Ahead of Russia's V-Day

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The N1 regional television said the arrest was first reported by Russian media.

The strategic port of Mariupol has faced weeks of Russian bombardment. The attacks have intensified on embattled resisting troops in a steel factory in the city as Russian troops seek to fully conquer Mariupol in time for Russia's Victory Day celebrations on Monday celebrating the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarCroatia
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us