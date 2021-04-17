Crowds Line Streets to Pay Respects to Prince Philip Despite COVID

Hundreds of people have lined the streets outside Windsor Castle to pay their respects to Prince Philip. Some held Union flags and clutched flowers, while others wore custom face masks featuring the royal’s photo.

People poured into the town of Windsor, west of London, for the occasion Saturday, although road signs in the area warned against all nonessential travel.

While some expressed sadness that the country could not fully commemorate Philip’s death, others said the royal family were “setting an example” by limiting numbers.

“I’m quite torn about the measures. I think the country is missing out on something,” local resident Ian Mawhinney said. “Having a small event is not what they would have wanted but they will adapt and honor (Philip) in their own way.”

Sasha Spicer, who wore a Union flag poncho, said she turned up to say “thanks for service to the country and that we’ll miss you.”

“He was a fantastic role model and someone who was known for his banter. Quite a character.

“The queen is going to miss him...they were best friends. I feel for her,” she said.