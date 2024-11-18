Royal Caribbean Cruises

Cruise ship hit by storm near Spain returns to Miami after passenger injured

The Explorer of the Seas made an unplanned stop in Las Palmas last week so the passenger could get additional medical care.

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship that was delayed for several days after a passenger was hurt during a storm near Spain finally arrived in Miami.

The Explorer of the Seas made an unplanned stop in Las Palmas last week so the passenger could get additional medical care, a spokesperson for the cruise line said.

Photos from passengers showed the mess caused by the weather in the ship's dining areas and casino.

The ship left Barcelona on Nov. 2 and was scheduled to arrive in Miami on Nov. 14, but it instead completed its journey on Sunday.

